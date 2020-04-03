ST. PETER — The Minnesota Department of Transportation is seeking community feedback on design concepts for the intersection of Highway 169 and Highway 22 and Highway 169 and Highway 99 in St. Peter.
The projects are slated for 2023.
The public can participate in an online meeting 5 p.m. Thursday at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/317118797.
MnDOT staff will give a presentation to explain the different concepts being considered, and people will be able to type questions in the live chat for staff to answer at the end of the presentation.
Those unable to participate in the live online meeting can access a recording with transcript and contacts for providing feedback on the project website: mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy169-22-99/.
