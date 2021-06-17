WELLS — Minnesota Department of Transportation is setting up a bicycle and pedestrian demonstration project on two highways in the Wells area.
Over the next few weeks, painted on-street bicycle lanes and signs will be added on Highway 109 and temporary curb extensions will be installed at the intersection of Highway 22 and S.W. Third Street in Wells.
The demonstration project will remain through the fall. Its purpose is to test safety benefits for bicyclists and pedestrians, as well as help MnDOT evaluate if the potential scenario could become a permanent solution on the future construction project.
Officials will provide opportunities for feedback from the community. Input also may be given regarding other proposed changes for the project corridor as MnDOT prepares for its Highway 22/Highway 109 reconstruction project in 2026.
