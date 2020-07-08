ST. PETER — An additional turn lane and a J-turn will be added to problematic Highway 169 intersections in St. Peter in 2023.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation on Wednesday announced its plans to improve the intersections at the southern legs of highways 22 and 99.
MnDOT officials say the changes will improve safety and traffic flow. But it will add a complication for some Highway 99 drivers.
The Highway 99 intersection will be redesigned with a restricted crossing U-turn, also known as a J-turn. Eastbound Highway 99 drivers no longer will be able to turn left onto northbound Highway 169. They instead will have to go south and make a U-turn a few hundred feet later on a specialized lane to go north.
At Highway 22, the state will add dual left-turn lanes on southbound Highway 169 to Highway 22. Currently there is a single turn lane.
The state had been studying four potential design concepts. MnDOT officials also considered J-turns and double left turn lanes at both intersections as well as roundabouts at both intersections.
Roundabouts would have reduced the potential for serious crashes but would have increased minor crashes and would have been more costly.
MnDOT representatives held a virtual public hearing to gather input on the options in April and met twice with the St. Peter City Council.
The new intersections will occur alongside other improvements to the Highway 169 pavement, water drainage, lighting, sidewalks and more through the south side of St. Peter.
Construction is scheduled to occur in the spring of 2023.
For more information go to www.dot.state.mn.us/d7/projects/hwy169-22-99.
