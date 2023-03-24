BLUE EARTH — An upcoming Interstate 90 project between Blue Earth and Highway 22 south of Wells is the focus of an open house 4:30-6:30 p.m. April 6 at The 10 Talents Art Center, 710 East 14th St., Blue Earth.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation invites the public to attend the in-person event that will provide information about the two-year project slated to begin in mid-April.
Approximately 20 miles of interstate will be resurfaced. Improvements will be made on eastbound and westbound I-90 lanes, the interstate ramps, bridges and culverts, as well as lighting along the project. The westbound lanes, ramps and rest area will be under construction this year; eastbound lanes will be under construction in 2024.
Staff from MnDOT will be present at the open house to provide more information about the project and answer questions.
