MONTGOMERY — Minnesota Department of Transportation is planning to present information about its upcoming Highway 13 project.
An open house is slated 4-6 p.m. June 26 at Montgomery City Hall, 201 S.W. Ash Avenue.
No formal presentation is planned during the open house.
The road project that includes work through Montgomery is scheduled to begin early next month and continue into late October.
MnDOT will replace approximately 1.2 miles of pavement on Highway 13 through the city and construct a roundabout at the intersection of Highway 13/Le Sueur County Road 28. The project also includes modifications to accesses, updating sidewalk and installing snow fence.
Highway 13 between Montgomery and Le Sueur County Road 29 will be closed during the construction project and a detour will be in place.
