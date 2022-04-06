MANKATO — The Minnesota Department of Transportation will soon expand its fiber optic network in the Mankato and North Mankato area.
A project to improve MnDOT's traffic management system is slated to begin April 16.
Crews will be installing new fiber optic cable starting at the MnDOT building on Bassett Drive and running along Highway 22, Highway 14 and Highway 169.
A new traffic monitoring system for traffic data collection also will be installed.
The project is expected to have little impact on traffic and should be completed by early October.
For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit: www.511mn.org.
