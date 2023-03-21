COURTLAND — The Minnesota Department of Transportation will offer an update on the Highway 14 four-lane expansion project during an in-person open house 6-8 p.m. April 4 at Courtland Community Center, 300 Railroad St.
Attendees will hear about the second, and final, year of construction on the highway section between Nicollet and New Ulm. Staff from MnDOT and the prime contractor, Hoffman Construction, will answer questions.
The open house will include a 6:30 p.m. presentation — an overview of the construction work that occurred last year, and information about what’s planned for construction in 2023.
MnDOT began reconstructing Highway 14 from New Ulm to Nicollet last year to improve safety. Overall, the project is expanding 12.5 miles of Highway 14 from two lanes to four lanes along the segment to complete a continuous four-lane road between New Ulm and Rochester.
Construction on Highway 14 is expected to resume in mid-April and be completed by mid-October. Traffic will continue to be detoured to Highways 68 and 15 during the project.
Information about the project is available online at: www.dot.state.mn.us/d7/projects/14newulmtonmankato.
