MANKATO — Minnesota Department of Transportation crews will be replacing traffic signs along several highways in south-central and southwest Minnesota, starting April 24.
Traffic signs nearing the end of their service lives will be replaced in five counties including Blue Earth and and Watonwan in this region.
The project is expected to be completed by late August.
MnDOT replaces traffic signs on a 15-year cycle to ensure signs are legible for motorists during the day and at night.
The project will have little impact to traffic; however, MnDOT reminds motorists to watch for crews working near the roadway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.