The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced Wednesday its plans for more than 200 construction projects across the state this year.
Planned construction projects include 171 road and bridge projects, plus 52 that will improve airports, water ports, railroad crossings and transit infrastructure.
Warmer weather means drivers can expect to see more work zones around the state, as well as more people working on and around highway projects, Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger stated in a MnDOT press release.
The 2023 state construction program remains largely unchanged by the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Although Congress passed that federal appropriation bill in March 2022, authority for MnDOT to spend the additional dollars was only approved by the Minnesota Legislature in February.
The agency expects the size of construction programs in 2024 and future years to be larger with the additional federal funds provided by the federal act, the release said.
Significant projects in south-central Minnesota this year include:
• Highway 14 expansion project between New Ulm and Nicollet that, when finished later this year, will complete a continuous four-lane road between New Ulm and Rochester.
• Interstate 90's westbound lanes from two miles west of Blue Earth to Highway 22 south of Wells will be resurfaced. The project includes work on ramps, bridges, culverts and lighting.
• Highway 15/60 westbound lanes near Madelia will be resurfaced. The project includes lighting, improvements for drainage, guardrail updates and bridge repair.
• Highway 22 from Mapleton to Wells will be resurfaced. The project includes the addition of new curb ramps, sidewalk updates and the addition of a short segment of new sidewalk.
• Highway 169/99/22 intersections in St. Peter will have improvements to aid traffic flow and increase safety.
• Highway 13 through Montgomery will be resurfaced and a roundabout constructed at the intersection with Le Sueur County Road 28.
• Highway 15 near Lewisville will have a 9-mile section resurfaced. The project includes culvert repairs and the installation of a snow fence.
For an overview of the 2023 state construction program, including interactive maps and full project lists, visit: mndot.gov/construction. Individual project pages include information about construction schedules, detours and traffic impacts, maps, benefits and project costs.
