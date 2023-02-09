As a breast cancer survivor, health insurance is a top concern for Mankato’s Lisa Newton.
She must have good coverage in case her cancer returns, and after her divorce a few years ago Newton set out to purchase health insurance thinking it would be priced high.
Then she found her way to MNsure, which she regards as a lifesaver.
“This was 2020,” she said. “I went to an insurance company and I had no idea there was MNsure out there. I was thinking I would be paying full price.
“I had to make sure when I signed up, because I’m a breast cancer survivor, I had to make sure it included Mankato Clinic and my oncologist and so I picked the best plan. It was affordable.
“I had in my head I’d be paying $800 to $1,000 because if my cancer comes back I need to make sure I’m fully covered, but I was wrong,” she said. “It was awesome. I had no idea.”
Newton was even surprised, and relieved, to learn there was a tax credit for being self employed. She owns and operates Lisa’s House Cleaning & More LLC in Mankato.
Newton outlines that through Ucare she has a premium of $720 a month, but with a tax credit of nearly $400, she is paying about $320 a month for coverage.
“I think it’s awesome,” she said. “I had no idea it was even out there. I was completely blown away. Being self-employed, you don’t get a lot of perks. So this was a nice surprise.”
More and more people are finding their way to MNsure. During their recent enrollment period, which ran from Nov. 1, 2022, to Jan. 15, 2023, there were more than 5,600 sign-ups for health insurance in the region of Blue Earth, Faribault, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Rice, Waseca and Watonwan counties, said Mary Robinson, public affairs specialist with MNsure.
In fact, in the 10 years MNsure has been operating, it has seen steady growth. Open enrollment sign-ups for private health plans have grown by more than 11% since 2018.
“One factor that’s been important to MNsure’s success connecting more Minnesotans with coverage in the last few years is that federal legislation lowered costs and made health insurance more affordable for more Minnesotans,” Robinson said.
The legislation, which was first the American Rescue Plan and now the Inflation Reduction Act, increased the amount of tax credits, meaning more generous subsidies were available for people who buy private plans through MNsure, she said.
“It also expanded eligibility so thousands of middle-income Minnesotans, who didn’t qualify previously, could receive those tax credits, essentially making more financial help available to more people,” Robinson said.
At Midwest Insurance Group in Mankato, there are five staff who are certified MNsure brokers and help connect consumers with private health plans and any financial help that’s available.
Thomas Deike, Midwest owner, said it’s a complicated process but he and his staff make it as easy for folks like Newton as possible. Some people come to him because they’re self-employed, whereas others come because they have no coverage through their employer.
“Yes, traffic has picked up,” he said. “We’ve done a lot of marketing and MNsure has been a partner with us and they’ve started sending people our way. That has given us traction.
“We’re getting more calls because people need help and it’s kind of a hard thing to navigate on their own. It doesn’t cost them anything so that’s nice. We’re a free resource.”
MNsure benefits are determined based on income, so those folks with substantial incomes will see higher premiums. Some folks, as was the case with Newton, are relieved to find out they qualify for tax credits, which makes for an “affordable situation,” Deike said.
“They might have a premium of $800 a month but with a tax credit of $600 they pay $200 a month for health insurance,” he said.
Although MNsure’s enrollment period has ended, Robinson is quick to note that certain consumers are still eligible to apply. Some Minnesotans can enroll in no- or low-cost coverage through the public program Medical Assistance or MinnesotaCare at any time of year.
Members of federally recognized tribes as well can enroll through MNsure any time of year, including outside of the annual open enrollment period.
And Minnesotans who experience a qualifying life event like getting married, having a baby, or losing job-based coverage, might also be eligible to shop for coverage through MNsure, Robinson said.
