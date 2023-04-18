MADELIA — Watonwan County's first responders will be stating a mock crash event 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Madelia High School.
Members of law enforcement, fire and EMS crews will use the event as a reminder about the importance of ongoing conversations with teens about driving laws.
The mock crash will use vehicles set up on school grounds. Student participants will play crash victims.
Sophomore, junior and senior classes will attend to learn how emergency responders conduct rescue efforts in real time. Parents and guardians also may attend.
Following the mock crash, the State Patrol will present a video highlighting the impact of unsafe driving and a presentation by a man whose teenage son was killed in a 2015 crash.
