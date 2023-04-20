Outdoor warning sirens will sound during statewide mock tornado alerts scheduled 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. today.
The drills are intended as reminders to residents that they should prepare in advance for a tornado emergency.
NWS offices that serve Minnesota will issue simulated announcements at 1 p.m. to test the statewide warning and communications systems. NOAA weather radios will activate with a test code this afternoon.
Severe Weather Awareness Week is being observed throughout the state through Friday.
The Minnesota Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is working in collaboration with the National Weather Service to sponsor activities designed to refresh, remind and educate residents about the seasonal threats from severe weather and how to avoid them.
