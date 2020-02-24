Police lights
LE CENTER — A Le Center mother is facing charges after drugs allegedly were found in the home where she lives with her three children.

The Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force received a tip that Josephine Kong Thor, 33, was selling methamphetamine from her Waterville Avenue residence, according to a court complaint.

Agents searched the residence Friday and allegedly found multiple baggies of meth in Thor's room, a bag of marijuana in the living room and a baggie of marijuana in a safe in a spare bedroom.

Thor was charged Monday in Le Sueur County District Court with felony counts of drug possession and storing meth near a child, as well as gross misdemeanor child endangerment.

