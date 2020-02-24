MANKATO — The Mankato mom accused of an assault that left her 16-month old boy brain dead is now charged with murder.
Additional charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and malicious punishment of a child were filed against 27-year-old Chelsea Rae Olinger, Blue Earth County Attorney Pat McDermott announced Monday morning.
Investigators received a preliminary autopsy report on Friday from the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office. The cause of death was listed as "complications of multiple blunt force injuries." The manner of death was listed as homicide.
Olinger initially was charged with felony assault.
According to court documents filed in the case:
The boy was not breathing and did not have a pulse when Olinger brought him to the Mankato hospital Feb. 10. After an emergency procedure to relieve bleeding on the boy's brain, he was transferred to a Rochester hospital.
The child also had bruises, rib fractures, broken vertebrae and a lacerated liver. Tests indicated the boy had no brain activity. The boy died Feb. 12.
Olinger first told investigators her son fell down a flight of stairs. She later admitted she hit his head on the side of his crib while laying him down and she held her hand over his month trying to quiet him.
She said she was the boy's only caregiver from Saturday night through Monday morning and she was frustrated because he would not go to sleep.
Olinger remains in the Blue Earth County Jail.
A second-degree murder charge can be levied against someone who commits a murder without intent while committing a felony. It carries a maximum sentence of 40 years.
Third-degree murder can be charged against someone who causes an unintentional death while "perpetrating an eminently dangerous act." The maximum sentence is 25 years.
