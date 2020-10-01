NEW RICHLAND — A woman allegedly was caught behind the wheel while driving drunk for a third time — this time with a child in her SUV.
Julia Renae Worner, 23, of Freeborn, was charged with gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor DWI Thursday in Waseca County District Court.
A witness reported Worner parked in a damaged SUV with a bottle of alcohol between her legs Wednesday afternoon just south of New Richland, according to a court complaint.
Worner told responding officers she had struck a deer. But the damage to the SUV, including paint transfer on the bumper, suggested she had struck something else.
Worner said she had dropped her son off at day care, but the toddler was in the back seat.
A partially empty wine bottle was found on the floor of the vehicle and a small partially empty bottle of liquor was in Worner's pocket, the complaint said. She allegedly admitted she had been taking shots while driving around.
A portable breathalyzer allegedly showed Worner had an alcohol concentration of 0.15 and a second test administered after she was taken to jail gave a reading of 0.12.
Worner has two prior DWI convictions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.