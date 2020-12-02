EVAN — The charges against a mother accused of child neglect will be dismissed if she completes probation.
Jessica M. Fromm, 28, of Evan, was charged with crimes including felony child neglect in May 2019 after a 2-year-old suffered a broken arm and had a suspected fracture in her wrist.
She and husband Daniel J. Fromm, 31, said they locked the toddler in her room multiple times a day and would wait for her to calm down while she banged her head and arms on the doors and walls, according to a court complaint.
The toddler and a sibling were placed in foster care.
Both Fromms pleaded guilty to gross misdemeanor contributing to the need for protective services.
Jessica Fromm was sentenced Monday in Brown County District Court to one year of probation. The charge will be dismissed if she completes probation.
Daniel Fromm received the same sentence in October.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.