MANKATO — The mother of a 9-year-old who crashed a car into a Mankato building last week is now facing criminal charges.
Natalia Erica Franch Gomes, 38, of Mankato was charged with gross misdemeanor counts of child endangerment and contributing to the delinquency of a child.
Franch Gomes reportedly used her cellphone to take photos or video of her son attempting to drive a Mazda Miata in the parking lot of the YMCA Chesley Skate Park on Aug. 20. The boy crashed into the skate park building.
The car's owner, Connor Quinn Hudalla, 22, of Andover, was in the passenger seat and sustained minor injury. He was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a child last week.
