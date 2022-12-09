Heather Magelee and her family frequently take the trek from St. Peter to Mankato just to get a taste of Mom & Pop’s ice cream.
“And sometimes, only for the ice cream,” she said. “Even in the winter.”
Her son Blake even worked at Mom & Pop’s over the summer.
The Magelees have been loyal customers since it opened in 2012 and are ecstatic about the beloved ice cream shop on Riverfront Drive celebrating 10 years this month.
“I think it’s amazing that a small-town business can be in the downtown area and thrive,” Heather said. “I think it says a lot about their atmosphere. I love knowing that it’s a local family and a small family business that’s making it. It’s amazing and it’s why we keep going, because we want to support them.”
The Magelees adored the previous owners, Erin and Tammey Gatchell, but quickly became friends with Shawn and Casey Neitzel after the couple purchased the shop four years ago.
The Neitzels were frequent customers themselves — especially after their kid was born — before taking over the business.
Over the years of visiting the shop, Shawn and Erin developed a friendship over their shared interest in music.
When the Gatchells decided to make some changes in their life, they thought about the people who might be interested in purchasing Mom & Pop’s.
Then, one morning, Shawn received a call from the couple.
“Erin’s like, ‘So hey, we’re thinking about selling the shop.’ And it didn’t even occur to me at first. I was just like, ‘Oh, wow, that’s too bad.’ but then he asked me if I wanted to buy it,” Shawn said. “I told him I needed to think about it. Then about 24 hours later, I called him back and said, ‘Yeah, let’s do this.’ and that’s how it came about.”
Since purchasing the shop in 2018, the Neitzels have had one normal year. The pandemic is to blame, but Casey said, in a way, she’s grateful for it.
“I think steering through that very challenging time solidified it for us. It made it feel like ours. Something that we can be proud of,” she said. “A lot of businesses really struggled during that time. We did too, but coming through that is really a sense of pride for us. We were able to keep things going and the community always showed up.”
The Magelees certainly did.
When Mom & Pop’s reopened after temporarily closing during the pandemic, the shop began taking call-in and pickup orders.
“Well, we, of course, wanted to support them because we knew they’d been shut down,” Heather said. “So we called on the first day but they weren’t prepared for how much love people had for their ice cream. So between myself and my two kids, we kept calling and getting the busy signal.”
The Magelees called 700 times before they finally got through.
“It’s not an exaggeration. I have screenshots of our phones,” Heather said. “It was crazy, but we just love their ice cream and we love Casey and Shawn. They are just amazing people and they do a lot for the community.”
In honor of 10 years, the Neitzels are doing even more.
The monthlong celebration kicked off Dec. 1 with giveaways and discounts. On Dec. 17, Mom & Pop’s last day of the season, the Holiday in Old Town event will take place.
The Old Town Association wrote, “We are having a grand celebration across Old Town Mankato to celebrate our ice cream shop,” on a recent Facebook page post.
During which, Santa and a reindeer will be in the backyard of Mom & Pop’s. A professional photographer from Smell the Roses Memory Creation will also be present to take free family photos with Santa and the reindeer.
Throughout Old Town, there will be an outdoor holiday market, food trucks, hot cocoa, multiple carol groups, live music, a horse-drawn carriage and more.
During the event, Mom & Pop’s will hold a drawing for one lucky customer to win free ice cream for a year. “To be eligible, we’re posting a trivia question on our Facebook every Thursday up until then. You don’t have to get the answers right. It’s just for fun. But everybody that enters with those questions has a chance to win that free ice cream for a year,” Shawn said. “It’s the biggest prize we’ve ever given.”
For those that wish to enter but are lactose intolerant, the shop offers eight dairy-free options.
“We always say there’s something for everyone,” Casey said. “It’s an incredibly welcoming space.”
The Gatchells applaud their dear friends for helping the business reach 10 years.
“We would like to thank each and every customer as well as extend our best wishes for many years of continued growth and success,” Tammey said.
