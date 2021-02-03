NORTH MANKATO — A mother who threatened to shoot staff at Dakota Meadows Middle School was sentenced to probation and ordered to stay away from the school.
Rebecca Catherine Kump, 36, of North Mankato, twice threatened to come to the school and shoot staff during a November 2019 phone call with a staff member, according to a court complaint. She was upset about bullying reportedly happening at the school. She spent three days in jail after a felony terroristic threats charge was filed.
Kump pleaded guilty to the charge, which will be reduced to a misdemeanor if she successfully completes two years of probation. Conditions include she not go near the school and only have email contact with school staff.
