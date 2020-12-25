LAKE CRYSTAL — Emily Johnson's mother likely wouldn't be alive to watch her play volleyball this fall or graduate from Lake Crystal-Wellcome-Memorial High School this spring if not for blood donations.
Emily is showing her gratitude by coordinating blood drives in Lake Crystal.
The rural Vernon Center teen is hosting her second drive Tuesday for the American Red Cross and has two more planned next year.
As a host, her responsibilities start with promoting and recruiting donors for her drives. She's still looking for eight people to give a Power Red donation on Tuesday. That's a special type of donation providing a concentrated dose of red blood cells and it has some extra eligibility requirements.
Emily also is in charge of volunteers who help at the drives in roles such as setting up, checking in donors and distributing post-donation treats. Fellow members of the LCWM National Honor Society are volunteering.
Emily led her first drive this summer and collected 33 units of blood, including one from herself and one from her mother. Next week she's aiming to collect another 45.
Emily already is also working to fill over 60 openings for full blood and Power Red donations during a March 12 drive. A fourth drive is tentatively planned for May but a date has not yet been set.
“It's definitely a lot of work, but it's definitely rewarding work,” she said about hosting blood drives.
Emily's motivation to organize drives came from a farming accident in 2005 that nearly took her mother's life.
Leslie Johnson was run over by a tractor and had multiple critical injuries. She received a transfusion of blood platelets while being airlifted to a hospital and received nine units of blood during emergency surgery.
“If they hadn't had those platelets and those units of blood, I wouldn't have my mom,” Emily said.
Leslie won't make it to her daughter's second blood drive because she is recovering from a recent hip replacement. She hopefully will need just one more hip replacement surgery to complete her recovery from the accident.
“She's doing really well for living through such a horrific accident,” Emily said.
Leslie said she is proud of her daughter. "She is such an amazing young woman and is making a positive impact in this world," Leslie said.
Along with aiding others like her mom who need blood, Emily's drives are helping some of her peers.
Volunteer hours are a requirement to be a member of the National Honor Society, but volunteer opportunities have been hard to come by during the pandemic. The blood drives are creating a new opportunity to earn volunteer hours.
