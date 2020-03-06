MANKATO — A group of seven concerned moms gathered around a kitchen table Sunday decided to do something to improve safety on school buses.
Less than a week later, they have met with the Mankato Area Public School District's transportation director, appeared before the School Board and have a Facebook group with over 1,000 members.
The moms say they are working to respectfully engage with school leaders about how to quell misbehavior and address other issues inside the buses.
“We have a lot of momentum. It's really exciting,” said Kristine Spillers, one of the mothers in the group.
The septet met in the wake of viral social media claiming there was an assault involving young children on a Mankato school bus last week. A police investigation later determined there was an accidental injury and no assault. (See accompanying story.)
The group of moms, most of whom have children at Jefferson Elementary School, say the safety of children while on buses has been an ongoing issue of concern.
“Our children and any child who rides the school bus should be able to do so safely,” Julie Haskins told the School Board Monday night during its public comment period.
Haskins told the board both of her children have been bullied on the bus, and when she contacted her school principal, she was told she needed to contact the busing company with her concerns. She said a company representative pledged to review surveillance video, but she never received a follow-up call. She and her husband are now driving their children because they don't feel safe on the bus.
Haskins did not end her speech there. She had suggestions for a policy update and changes on the buses.
On behalf of her group, she asked district officials to consider updating the district's student transportation safety policy to define in more detail what behaviors are prohibited on buses and what are consequences for violations. She provided a policy from a district in the Twin Cities the group recommended as a model.
Haskins suggested requiring assigned seating and having a second adult on every bus to monitor riders as interventions, but added her group was still developing and open to other ideas.
“We certainly do not have all the answers. What we do know is there's a problem,” she told the board. “We're eager to work with all of you to engage in a change.”
School Board member Abdi Sabrie said Monday at the board meeting that he is concerned by a “lack of ownership” for parent concerns.
“People should not be directed to a bus company about the safety of their children,” he said. “We should take ownership.”
Tom Sager, the district's transportation director, said the district and the two bus companies with which it contracts are in close contact and have an “established process” for investigating complaints. Parents also can contact him or a school principal.
“We really encourage families to let someone know, and we'll follow through rigorously to ensure that all students remain safe and secure and feel good about riding the bus,” Sager said.
Sabrie said he'd like the district to designate a single point person to respond to all busing concerns.
Supt. Paul Peterson said district officials have been having frequent conversations in recent days about “what comprehensive approach the district needs to take to address ongoing concerns on our buses.” He said the answer will involve a combination of student education and behavior remediation and communication with parents and the bus companies.
Sager and Peterson say the transition to a two-tiered busing system next fall will improve conditions on the buses. The buses will go out twice, separately transporting elementary and secondary students. The change will relieve overcrowding and reduce the range of ages of students riding together.
Five of the moms met with Sager on Wednesday. Spillers called the meeting a productive continuation of what will be an ongoing discussion with school leaders.
They learned the district already has considered bus monitors, but it would be costly. Appointing student leaders to encourage positive behavior and communicate with the drivers was discussed as a possible alternative.
The group also is suggesting the district consider new technologies such an electronic keycard monitoring system that tracks students as they board and exit the bus.
The moms will meet with Sager again later in the month. Spillers said her group will spend the next few weeks collecting more feedback from parents and researching and refining ideas to present to the district.
The moms started the Kato 77 Together Facebook aiming to provide a forum for “respectful” exchange of ideas. The group had nearly 1,200 members as of Friday.
“We're really trying to provide a voice for parents,” Spillers said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.