MANKATO — After a year spent managing COVID-19 in a local assisted living facility, Andrea Rupe hopes to build on what she learned through a fellowship in a leadership academy.
Rupe, executive director at North Mankato’s Vista Prairie at Monarch Meadows, was one of 40 people selected for LeadingAge Minnesota’s leadership academy this year. LeadingAge is a statewide organization serving older Minnesotans, with the academy program offering coaching and other learning opportunities to leaders in the field.
While in between sessions, Rupe said she was excited about the opportunity and humbled to be chosen.
“I’m eager, motivated and looking forward to the new knowledge this is going to bring to expand my leadership skills,” she said.
Sessions started out virtually this week and will continue at different locations in Minnesota in July, September and December.
Rupe, who also earned a scholarship for the program, is the only Mankato-area participant this year.
Participants come from many different roles in aging services, from nursing to maintenance and administration. All would’ve had challenging years responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, which Rupe shared and heard during introductions with the other fellows.
Being a leader is about understanding your authentic self and constantly looking for ways to improve, she said. Being exposed to different perspectives from those in the field will help, she said.
“Just hearing other people’s stories and strategies on top of what the coaches are teaching us is going to give me even more tools in my back pocket to continue to address the situations that come up.”
The pandemic was one big challenge thrown at long-term care facilities over the last year. Another is coming in August, with licensing changes taking effect for assisted living facilities.
Rupe hopes to navigate the changes by bringing the tools learned in the academy back into her work at Monarch Meadows. She said it will also help her support her team and make sure they feel appreciated for their hard work during the pandemic.
“The more I know of those different perspectives, the more I can assist my managers in those same departments.”
Rupe is Vista Prairie’s first representative in LeadingAge’s leadership academy. Vista Prairie Communities Chief Operating Officer Anna Petersmeyer said in a statement it’s an honor to have someone from the organization selected.
“Her enthusiasm and leadership skills will be further strengthened to provide quality care for Monarch’s residents,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.