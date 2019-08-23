Excited cries of “I caught one” rang out repeatedly at Minneopa State Park.
Usually park guests are asked to leave wildlife alone.
But Friday they had a mission.
Scott Kudelka, Minneopa area naturalist for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, led them on a monarch hunt.
The butterfly hunters helped Kudelka place a small sticker with a code on each monarch before releasing it back into the park’s restored prairie.
This is the fourth year the park has hosted a tagging event to support Monarch Watch. The nonprofit studies the fall monarch migration to Mexico.
Every monarch east of the Rocky Mountains migrates to the same small area of Mexico, Kudelka said. The tags help Monarch Watch research the origins of the monarchs that reach Mexico, the pace of their journey, mortality rates and more.
Emily Kleidon, 11, caught four butterflies Friday. She gave three to friends who weren’t as lucky so they also would get to experience tagging one.
Vivian Krosch, 11, is a returning participant in the tagging event.
“It’s just fun to catch butterflies,” she said.
LoElla Hoffman, 7, wore her monarch costume from a past Halloween to the park. Her love of monarchs was inspired by a favorite children’s book. She had to hunt a bit longer than others but finally caught one of her favorite insects shortly before the hourlong event drew to a close.
Before attendees spread out into the prairie with nets, Kudelka gave a quick lesson on the monarch life cycle and habitats.
“I didn’t know there are so many types of butterflies and so many types of milkweed,” said Jacob Nelson, 10, who caught monarchs with his sister, Sara, 9.
After the hunt got underway, mom Laurie Nelson got advice from Kudelka on where to buy rough blazing star — a favorite plant of monarchs and other pollinators.
