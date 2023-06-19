The Free Press
St. James’ annual town celebration opens 7 p.m. today with a corn hole tournament at Memorial Park. The top four teams will be awarded prizes from the St. James Chamber office.
The event’s grand parade begins 6 p.m. Saturday on S. Armstrong Boulevard.
Other activities on Railroad Days schedule:
Wednesday — 10 a.m., Friends of the Library book sale opens, Watonwan County Library; 7 p.m., free concert by Armstrong Boulevard Brass Quintet, Princess Theater.
Thursday — 5 p.m., St. James Rail Run “Run For Those That Can’t”; 7 p.m., opening for Model Railroad Club open house, Tiell Park Railroad Museum.
Friday — 5 p.m., St. James Fire Department fundraiser/pork chop supper, community center.
Saturday — 8 a.m., Cakes for Kids pancake breakfast, St. James Eagles Club; 10 a.m., car show, along S. First Avenue; 11 a.m., doughnut eating contest; 1 p.m., open house, St. James Historical Society Center.
Sunday — 1-3 p.m., tours of Meadowlark Prairies outdoor lab.
For more information, go to: discoverstjamesmn.com.
Noontime recitals slated throughout summer
The Sioux Trails chapter of the American Guild of Organists continues its summertime tradition of offering public recitals.
Recitals are slated 12:10 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 8. There is no admission fee. Free-will offerings are accepted.
This week’s guest artist is David Mertesdorf, organist for Church of the Ascension in Minneapolis. Grace Lutheran Church, 110 N. Fourth St., is the host site for his recital.
For a full schedule of recitals and for more information, go to: www.agosiouxtrails.org.
Military monument dedication set
Dedication ceremonies are slated 11:30 a.m. Tuesday for a new military monument on the campus of Bethany Lutheran College.
The monument’s seven pillars represent the country’s military branches. Located near Division Street, the monument site is across the street from the college’s gymnasium.
The public may attend the ceremonies that are part of the Evangelical Lutheran Synod’s convention events.
Upward Bound to host blood drive
Opportunities to donate blood are available 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday on the campus of Minnesota State University.
The college’s Upward Bound program is sponsoring the American Red Cross blood drive.
For more information, including how to reserve a time to donate, call: 389-1212.
South Central College hosts college preparation program
South Central College and Mankato Area Adult Basic Education are hosting information sessions on SCC Connects.
SCC Connects is a college preparation program that gives information on eligibility, tuition, supplies and community resources. The program will have sessions June 22 and 27 from 8:30 am to noon, and June 28 from 5:30 to 9 pm at 1920 Lee Boulevard, at South Central’s campus.
The program is open to those with a high school diploma and are interested in the manufacturing or healthcare programs at SCC.
Those interested can sign up and find more details at http://www.southcentral.edu/Connects.
