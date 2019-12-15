Home Free, an a cappella group with roots in Mankato, will make a stop in town Sunday evening.
The group's Dive Bar Christmas Tour includes a 7:30 p.m. show Sunday at Mankato Civic Center.
Tickets range from $21.50 to $49.50 and may be purchased at the civic center box office and online at: www.ticketmaster.com.
Ice sculptors to begin carving
Artists will be carving a train from blocks of ice this week on the grounds Kiwanis Holiday Lights.
Sculpting begins Friday and should be completed when the display opens at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Parents take note that Sunday is Santa's last visit to Kiwanis Holiday Lights until next year.
For more information about the annual tour of holiday light displays, go to: kiwanisholidaylights.com/events.
Historian to describe disease impact
Civil War Roundtable's next speaker Tom Romaine will discuss deadly diseases contracted by soldiers under battle conditions.
Romaine's presentation "The Impact of Disease During the Civil War" is 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Ulm Public Library, 1 N. Broadway.
There is no admission fee and the meeting is open to the public.
For more information, call 359-8331.
GAC break affects Hillstrom
Gustavus Adolphus College's Christmas recess, Friday to Jan. 2, will affect hours for the on-campus gallery, Hillstrom Museum of Art.
Hillstrom hours this week are: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, 9-11 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday. The museum will then be closed until 9 a.m. Jan. 6.
A recent donation of several African artworks and watercolors from the museum's permanent collection are scheduled for display through Jan. 31.
Exhibit updates announced
History and curiosities lovers have an extra week to view the “Blue Earth County’s Believe It or Not” exhibit in the history center at 424 Warren St.
The free exhibit featuring strange and curious items in the Blue Earth County Historical Society's collection will be on display through Dec. 31.
Upcoming exhibits at the history center include the Minnesota Humanities Center's touring display "We Are Water MN" scheduled for this spring.
The MHC project seeks to engage Minnesotans with their state’s most important natural resource through personal stories, historical content, and scientific information. The traveling exhibit/community engagement initiative has garnered widespread recognition since it launched in 2016.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.