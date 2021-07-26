Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Clouds and some sun this morning with more clouds for this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 90F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.