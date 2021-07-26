The Free Press
The Alive After 5 lineup is set for the August concert series.
Performances are 5-7 p.m. on Thursdays in Civic Center Plaza in downtown Mankato.
The schedule is:
• Aug. 5 – William Elliott Whitmore (roots-folk, country, Americana)
• Aug. 12 – International Reggae All Stars
• Aug. 19 – The Federales (country)
• Aug. 26 – Seasaw (indie-pop)
Alive After 5 is a free event sponsored by City Center Partnership designed as a social gathering in a relaxed outdoor setting. Audience members should bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating.
Food vendors and artisan booths will be present.
Free parking is available in the U.S. Bank and Cherry Street Plaza parking ramps.
Community policing talks continue
The second session of a discussion focusing on community policing is scheduled 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesday at VINE Adult Community Center, 421 E. Hickory St.
Mankato public safety officials will participate in the discussion that will focus on specific programs and how the department’s personal approach to community policing is working in neighborhoods.
To register or for more information, go to: vinevolunteers.com or call 387-1666.
Maps available for Deep Valley visitors
Maps are available to fans of Maud Hart Lovelace’s “Deep Valley” books who visit Mankato.
The Betsy-Tacy Society suggests self-guided tours for visitors because the organization’s houses are closed to the public due to the pandemic.
Maps showing locations mentioned in Lovelace’s stories may be picked up outdoors at Tacy’s House, 332 Center St., or downloaded at: www.betsy-tacysociety.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Mankato-DV-Map-2-17-21.pdf
Visiting fans may walk around both houses and through the neighborhood and sit on a bench mentioned in the books. They also may view the author’s grave in Glenwood Cemetery and a nearby monument honoring Lovelace.
When the sites do open to the public, the society will post the news on its website,
www.betsy-tacysociety.org, and its social media channels.us.
Translated fishing rules available
The Department of Natural Resources has translated the state’s fishing regulations into four additional languages. Previously, the rule booklets had been available only in English.
The translations are available in Hmong, Karen, Somali and Spanish.
The booklets are available in digital format on the DNR website and in print at locations where they are likely to be in demand, including at select DNR offices, license vendors and some Minnesota state parks.
Free copies of regulation booklets can be ordered by calling the DNR’s Information Center at (651) 296-6157 or (888) 646-6367 or by sending an emailed request to: info.dnr@state.mn.
