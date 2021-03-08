The Free Press
Minnesota FoodShare’s current March campaign to end food insecurity is being supported with local efforts. The annual campaign offers a big boost to emergency food shelves in the state.
• Ashley HomeStore, Suite C, 1621 Madison Ave., has organized a hunger awareness promotion to aid Minnesota Food Share, an organization based in Brooklyn Park, and ECHO Food Shelf in Mankato.
The store is offering a 10 percent discount on purchases for customers who contribute $20 or bring in 10 non-perishable food donations. The Ashley HomeStore campaign, part of a six-state initiative, continues through March 29.
• Donations made this month to St. Peter Area Food Shelf will help the non-profit earn credits to help purchase food throughout the year from Second Harvest Food Bank.
Various businesses in St. Peter are collecting non-perishable food items and personal care items throughout for the food shelf. Monetary donations may be mailed to the food shelf at: 201B S. Third St., St. Peter, MN 56082.
Family Academy workshops slated
Registration has opened for Mankato Area Public Schools’ Family Academy virtual workshops March 15 that provide strategies for fostering partnerships between families and schools and offer parenting tips.
“Raising a Race Conscious Child” and “Creating a High School Plan” are the topics for sessions scheduled from 6-7 p.m. March 15. Parent educators Laurie Erstad and Katti Hurley are the presenters.
Topics for the 7-8 p.m. sessions are “Preparing Your Student for Success Through Work-based Learning” and “Social and Emotional Learning.”
Registration is required for the free workshops.
For more information or to register by telephone, call 387-5501.
Boys Scouts announce flower sale
The Twin Valley Council of Boy Scouts of America is partnering with Gerten’s, a garden center in Inver Grove Heights, for a fundraiser/spring flower sale.
The Scouting chapter will receive a percentage of sales from orders made during the promotion that continues through April 2.
Flowers will be delivered after May 20.
For more information, call Raymond W. Brauer, Twin Valley Council’s executive/CEO, at 387-3123 or go to: www.twinvalleybsa.org.
Turkey hunting licenses available
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources recently announced the availability of turkey hunting licenses for the spring 2021 season.
Licenses may be purchased over the counter at various locations, ordered by telephone at 888-665-4236; or purchased online at: dnr.state.mn.us.
Hunters should be prepared to provide information when buying their license. For research purposes, license agents will be asking hunters which permit area they plan to hunt.
The information will be used to help DNR manage the state’s turkey population. The hunters who identify their permit area when buying licenses will not be restricted to that area.
More information about purchasing combination licenses is available on the DNR website.
