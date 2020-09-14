The Free Press
Two exhibitions related to cancer are on view through Nov. 8 at the Hillstrom Museum of Art on the campus of Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.
“Cancer Never Had Me” features artworks by artists affected by cancer. Juror Gregory Jecmen, a retired associate curator at the National Gallery of Art, Washington, D.C., selected the 45 artworks included in the exhibition.
“Artists Who Had Cancer” features works from the museum’s permanent collection as well as works lent by collectors Daniel Shogren and Susan Meyer. The 32 paintings, drawings, photographs, and prints in the show were created by 16 American artists who all succumbed to cancer, and the majority of the works date from the first half of the 20th century.
Both “Cancer Never Had Me: Views by Artists and Artists Who Had Cancer” works from the Hillstrom and Shogren-Meyer Collections are accompanied by an illustrated catalog, available in print at the museum and online on the museum’s webpage: gustavus.edu/hillstrom.
The art exhibits are presented in conjunction with the college’s 2020 Nobel Conference themed “Cancer in the Age of Biotechnology.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, museum visits will be limited at times. The museum is now only open to on-campus individuals or by invitation to off-campus visitors.
To request an invitation, send an email to: hillstrom@gustavus.edu.
StandDown events set at ballpark
Military veterans may receive free services 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday during the 2020 Standdown For Veterans at Franklin Rogers Park, 601 Reed St., Mankato.
Guests may accompany veterans to activities at the event that include meet-and-greets with Mankato MoonDogs’s team mascot, Muttnik and family-friendly games.
Free services available to veterans during the 18th annual event at Mankato include assistance with public benefits, employment, Veterans Affairs benefits, legal matters and housing.
For more information, call 345-8258.
Twin Council benefit today
A fundraiser for Twin Valley Council of Boy Scouts of America is slated 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Buffalo Wild Wings, 301 St. Andrews Drive.
The business is donating 15% of its sales of food to the council.
Mobile rec programs available
A mobile recreation program designed to provide engaging activities while also educating on preventive safety measures during COVID-19 is being offered through a city of Mankato-Mankato Area Public Schools partnership.
“Rec on the Go!” activities are provided at no cost and include COVID-19 mitigation education programs as well as games, crafts and projects involving science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics.
This week the mobile program will stop 2:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Erlandson Park, 101 N. Belmont Drive, and 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Tourtellotte Park, 310 E. Mabel St.
Advance registration is encouraged. For more information, call 387-5501.
Questions sought for candidates
Voters are invited to submit questions for candidates participating in fall election forums organized by the League of Women Voters St. Peter chapter.
Questions may be submitted for the following races: Nicollet County Board of Commissioners, Minnesota Senate District 19, Minnesota House District 19A and North Mankato’s City Council and mayoral races.
For more information about the forums and instructions on how to submit questions, send an email to: lwvstpeter@lwvmn.org.
LWV-St. Peter also will host an Mankato School Board candidate open house 1 p.m. Oct. 10 at Spring Lake Park in North Mankato. Voters may meet with candidates during the outdoor open house.
