The Free Press
MANKATO — Volunteers are planning art auctions to benefit mental health and wellness programs for Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial School District students and staff.
More than 75 items will be featured at each of two auctions slated in conjunction with LCWM’s spring band concert today and its choir concert May 23.
Artworks available for purchase were created by students and local artists, as well as selections from an anonymous donor’s collection of canvases and framed prints that includes works by Charles Putnam, Brian Frink, Robert Finkler and Paul Hapke.
All funds raised from the art auctions will be donated to the LCWM Elementary and Secondary Schools.
The silent art auctions will run 5-6:50 p.m. at the LCWM Secondary School, then close until after the concerts. Following the concerts, the names of winning bidders will be posted.
Real estate taxes due today
Minnesota property owners will avoid penalties if they pay the first half of their 2022 real estate taxes today.
The Blue Earth County Property and Environmental Resources Department reminds taxpayers there is a penalty charged if the first half payment is late.
To avoid a penalty, mailed payments must be postmarked today or earlier. Blue Earth County residents may mail tax payments to: Blue Earth County Property and Environmental Resources, P.O. Box 3567, Mankato, MN 56002-3567.
Payments also may be made in the following ways:
• Payments will be accepted 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at the Property and Environmental Resources office on the second floor of the Government Center, 410 S. Fifth St.
• Online. Payments by credit card (2.49 % fee) or eCheck ($1.49 per transaction) may be made on the county’s website: mn-blueearth.manatron.com/.
• Drop boxes are located at the Blue Earth County Government Center, near Door B, and at Cub Foods, 1800 Madison Ave.
• Current year tax payments can be made at the following banks in Blue Earth County: MinnStar Bank in Lake Crystal and St. Clair State Bank. If taxes are paid at either of the bank locations, payments must be made during operating hours for that specific bank. Tax statements should be brought into locations to confirm correct tax amounts and better assist property owners.
For more information, call 304-4251.
Senior center’s fundraiser slated
St. Peter Senior Center rescheduled fundraiser is slated 2-4 p.m. Wednesday in the gym at the St. Peter Community Center.
Senior Spring Fling will feature live dance music by the Rod Cerar Orchestra.
A dessert bar will be provided by Ecumen Prairie Hill and Sand Prairie.
Suggested $5 donations will be accepted at the door. Funds collected will be used for senior programming.
No Mow May registrations open
Mankato and North Mankato are observing “No Mow May” this month.
The observance is an initiative that encouraging property owners to limit mowing grass for one month to promote habitats for pollinators this spring.
A city ordinance requiring homeowners to maintain grass length on their property will be suspended through May 31 for registered No Mow May participants.
Mankato residents need to register on the city’s community engagement website: everyvoice.mankatomn.gov.
North Mankato residents interested in participating in the program need to register online at: northmankato.com or by calling city hall at 625-4141.
Residential properties that are owner-occupied or occupied by renters who receive landlord consent are eligible to participate. Noxious weeds will still need to be eradicated and properties must come back into compliance in June.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.