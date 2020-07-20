The Free Press
An artisan fair and outdoor concert are planned in collaboration with New Ulm’s annual merchant promotion. Crazy Days is slated Wednesday through Friday throughout town.
Handmade items may be purchased 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday during a downtown vendor fair. Marktstrasse is sponsored by Maker Fair Minnesota.
State Street Theater is the host for a free outdoor concert 4-8 p.m. Saturday at 1 North State St.
“Music on the Steps” will feature music by Crista Bohlmann, DD & Rosco and Machiko.
Free-will offerings will be accepted.
Concert attendees should bring blankets and lawn chairs for seating. Social distancing is encouraged and hand sanitizer stations will be available. The theater’s restrooms will be open to concert-goers.
VINE sponsoring author series
Free virtual presentations featuring local authors begin 2 p.m. today.
The series is sponsored by VINE Faith in Action.
Fiction writer Thomas Maltman is today’s presenter. His essays, poetry and fiction have been published in many literary journals and his first novel, “The Night Birds,” won several awards.
Best-selling author Allen Eskens is slated for the August presentation.
To register for the virtual presentations, go to: vinevolunteers.com or 387-1666.
Household waste facility hours change
Blue Earth County Household Hazardous Waste Facility, 651 Summit Ave., will begin its new hours of operation Tuesday.
The facility will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays and between 8 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on the second Saturday of the month through October.
Appointments will no longer be required to drop-off hazardous waste.
Items accepted at the facility include hazardous wastes from households in Blue Earth, Nicollet and Le Sueur counties. Blue Earth County farmers may bring farm chemicals to the site for disposal.
People dropping off items must show proof of residency when they arrive at the site.
Products should be in original containers, if possible, with labels attached. Examples of items accepted include paints, stains, household cleaners, automotive products, batteries and yard/garden chemicals.
There is no fee for this service.
The Product Re-Use Center remains closed at this time.
For more information, call 304-4381 or visit: www.blueearthcountymn.gov/HHW.
