Mankato Community Band is preparing selections of patriotic music to perform in honor of the upcoming Independence Day national holiday. The band’s free concert begins 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lincoln Park, 811 S. Broad St.
The community band, now in its 101st year, is run entirely on community support and donations.
Its 2023 concert series continues July 11, 18 and 25 at the bandshell in Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.
SCC open house slated today
Services offered to students will be highlighted during a community open house 3:30-6:30 p.m. today on South Central College’s North Mankato campus, 1920 Lee Blvd.
Tours of SCC will be at the top of each hour. Refreshments will be served.
The event is planned in conjunction with Minnesota State Week.
Glenwood Cemetery tours conclude Friday
Blue Earth County Historical Society is continuing to offer self-guided tours of a historic Mankato cemetery. In-person and virtual options are available.
The Glenwood Cemetery, established in 1869, is the city’s oldest cemetery. Tour participants will use their cellphones to view historic photos and hear stories about people buried at site within the cemetery’s 25 acres.
Tour opportunities conclude at midnight Friday.
Thursday is the deadline to purchase tickets to access BECHS’ tour link. The cost is $10 per household.
For more information, call 345-5566 or go to: blueearthcountyhistory.com.
Thunder of Drums tickets available
Advance tickets are now on sale for this year’s Drum Corps International event July 11 at Blakeslee Stadium on the Minnesota State University campus.
Kiwanis Thunder of Drums’ gates open 5:30 p.m. and the show begins 7:10 p.m.
This year’s lineup is: Blue Stars, La Crosse, Wisconsin; Crossmen, of San Antonio; Genesis, of Austin, Texas; Madison Scouts, of Madison, Wisconsin; Govenaires, of St. Peter; River City Rhythm, of Monticello and Colt Cadets, of Dubuque, Iowa.
Audience members may bring to the event medical equipment and diaper bags, folding chairs, and weather apparel and blankets are permitted. These items would be subject to search by security staff.
Prohibited items include most styles of backpacks, coolers, briefcases, drawstring/cinch bags, grocery bags and large purses. Guests with bags not meeting guidelines will be asked to return them to a vehicle or switch bag contents to a clear bag.
Thunder of Drums is one of Mankato Kiwanis Club’s signature projects.
Ticket prices range from $23-$12. To order advance tickets, go to: www.eventbrite.com/e/kiwanis-thunder-of-drums-tickets-504858885517.
