A popular program returns to the Hummingbird Hurrah nature festival Saturday in Henderson.
Licensed hummingbird bander Don Mitchell will demonstrate his skills 9 a.m. to noon in the Henderson Hummingbird Garden at the corner of Oak and North Fourth streets. Mitchell will show how he catches and bands the tiny birds to track their migratory movements.
Also slated during the free event are a gardening presentation by Larry Pfarr and a program by bird expert-humorist Al Batt.
Master gardeners will lead garden tours throughout the day and volunteers stationed in Bender Park will provide information about birds, bees, butterflies and blooms.
Craft and food vendors will have booths at the festival. Make-and-take craft activities for children will be available 9-11 a.m. in a park pavilion.
For more information, go to: hendersonhummingbirdhurrah.com.
Lightbulb disposal offered to businesses
Business Bulb Collection Day is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Blue Earth County Household Hazardous Waste Facility, 651 Summit Ave., Mankato.
The promotion is offered to local businesses for disposal of unwanted fluorescent light bulbs, ballasts and high-intensity discharge lamps.
Xcel Energy commercial customers will not be charged for disposal of up to 10 light bulbs. Copies of a current Xcel bills must be shown for businesses to be eligible for free disposal.
Businesses that aren’t Xcel customers may take advantage of reduced disposal fees during the promotion. The fees are 50 cents for each 4-foot or shorter bulb; 75 cents for bulbs more than 4-feet long, circular, u-shaped and compact bulbs; $2.50 for HID lamps and broken fluorescents; $2.50 for shatter-shield fluorescent bulbs; and $5.50 for UV and neon lamps. Checks should be made out to “RRI.”
For more information, call Property & Environmental Resources (507) 304-4251.
Free fair to celebrate 165th year
Le Sueur County Free Fair is scheduled Thursday through Sunday at S. 350 Plutt Ave., Le Center.
New activities at the 165th annual county gathering including a Civil War reenactors’ encampment and classes in ax throwing and archery. Traditional fair features include animal judging events, a free sweet corn feed and a talent show.
This year’s grandstand events include a demolition derby 7 p.m. Friday and a truck-and-tractor pull 6 p.m. Saturday.
Free live entertainment includes a hypnotist and music by Doug Traxler and the Hired Hands, Kern Brothers, Blue Ringers, Smokescreen, New Prague Community Band, a concertina band, Larry Notovny and the St. Paul Czech and Slovak Folk Dancers group.
For more information and a full schedule, go to: lesueurcountyfair.org
Public safety committee spots open
Mankato has openings on a committee that’s proactively involved in public safety planning, hiring, and in promoting a safe and livable community.
The Public Safety Advisory Committee meets bi-monthly, or as needed, and makes recommendations to the Mankato City Council about their service area.
For more information, including the application process, call 387-8690 or 387-8600.
