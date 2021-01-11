The Free Press
Blue Earth County Historical Society will begin accepting appointments Tuesday for visits to its history center museum and research center at 424 Warren St.
Besides the center’s regular museum displays, visitors may view the “We Are Water” exhibit from the Minnesota Humanities Center. The traveling exhibit, on display through March 5, offers an interactive experience that focuses on a shared connection to water.
History center visitors also may stop in between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Fridays at the center’s gift shop and Marian Anderson Art Gallery.
BECHS will continue to present virtual programs about local history. The 1920 Mankato Winter Carnival is slated topic for the 4 p.m. Jan. 21 presentation. Admission is $7 for non-members.
To make reservations to enter the history center and to register for virtual presentations, send an email to: Museum@blueearthcountyhistory.com or call 345-5566.
Book recommending service debuts
Because in-person browsing is limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Blue Earth County Library System librarians have found a new way to recommend books for patrons.
“Ask a Book Nerd” is an online service that provides personalized recommendations for patrons of all reading levels.
Participants using the service may discover new authors, topics and titles from the comfort of their own homes. To use the service, visit: beclibrary.org/247/Ask-a-Book-Nerd and fill out a brief form.
“Ask a Book Nerd” also is available for K-12 students seeking assistance with research projects.
For more information, visit beclibrary.org or call 507-304-4001.
New Ulm offers exercise classes
New Ulm Park and Recreation is offering exercise options at the city’s rec center and civic center.
Regular center hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday’ 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday; and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Registration for fitness classes may be made by clicking on “activity registration” on the Park and Rec section at: www.newulmmn.gov or by calling 359-8344.
The fee is $5 for non-members.
Everyone entering the buildings will be screened and masks are required.
Participants need to practice social distancing while exercising. Water fountains remain turned off, so exercisers should bring bottles of water.
Program offered to caregivers
VINE Faith in Action is sponsoring a virtual program “Let’s Talk About Caregiving: 2 p.m. Jan. 20.
Staff from the development and coordination staff at Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging will discuss resources for people who regularly help care for vulnerable family members.
The presentation will provide information on how participants may access resources that support caregiving in Minnesota.
To register or for more information about procedures for accessing virtual programs, call 386-5577.
