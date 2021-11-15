The Free Press
A local nonprofit that supports veterans, service members and their families will be the recipient of proceeds from a chili competition 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Le Center American Legion Post 108, 97 S. Park Ave.
South Central Beyond the Yellow Ribbon is a comprehensive network that connects and coordinates agencies, organizations, resources and employers service members and military families that live in Blue Earth, Le Sueur, and Nicollet counties.
There is no entry fee for the Chilifest competition. Registration applications are at: southcentralbtyr.files.wordpress.com/2021/08/chilifest-competitor-entry-form-blank-2021.pdf.
Admission is $10 for the general public. The fee will be waived for attendees who show their veteran IDs.
The benefit includes a dart tournament Friday and Saturday at Post 108.
MSU recognizes hunger, homelessness
Minnesota State University’s Office of Community Engagement is planning a variety of activities that support National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, Nov. 13-21.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, University Dining Services will host its annual chili cookoff in Centennial Student Union’s MavAve (on the first floor of the union). The event is open to the public, and the cost to sample chili is $2 or a donation of canned goods. Proceeds will benefit Campus Kitchen. For more information, contact Devyn Rohlk at devyn.rohlk@mnsu.edu or 507-389-1289.
From 7:15-10 p.m. Wednesday, students in Dale Haefner’s music management and concert production class are sponsoring Can Jam 2, a food donation drive to support Campus Kitchen at Hooligans in Madison East Center, 1400 E. Madison Ave. The event is free to the public, and musical entertainment will be provided. Individuals donating non-perishable food items will receive one raffle ticket per food item for prize drawings. Winners must be present to win. A grand prize drawing will take place at 9:45 p.m. For more information, contact Haefner at dale.haefner@mnsu.edu or 507-389-5549.
On Friday evening through Saturday morning, a group of MSU students will participate in an annual Homelessness Awareness Sleepout event, with activities designed to educate about poverty and homelessness. For more information, contact 507-389-6076.
Toy drives begin at Menards stores
Local Menards home improvement stores are serving as drop off sites for toy donations this month. The toys will be distributed to nonprofits that serve local youths.
Donors may leave unwrapped toys in drop boxes placed near exit doors at the Mankato store location, 1771 Premier Drive, and at the New Ulm location, 2200 Westridge Road.
Each store has chosen an individual charity organization as its recipient for the collected toys.
Food distribution moves indoors
The nonprofit Fare for Fall is moving its monthly sales of discounted foods back indoors for the winter season.
Organizers have modified the program’s traditional indoor sales to be physically distanced, streamlined and low-contact so that its volunteer teams may work more efficiently and as a health-safety measure.
Packages of holiday food items will be available for sale 3:30-5:30 p.m. Nov. 22 and Dec. 20 at New Creation World Outreach Church, 1124 N. River Drive. Boxes including frozen meats and desserts are available for purchase on a first-come, first-served basis.
Payments may be made with cash, EBT, or by credit card or debit card. Checks will not be accepted.
