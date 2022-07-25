The 162nd Blue Earth County Fair opens Thursday in Garden City.
True Transit is providing free rides to the fair Thursday. Reservations must be made by before 5 p.m. Tuesday. To reserve a ride, call 388-8783.
An abbreviated schedule of fair events includes:
• Thursday (Senior Day) — Stage shows, lumberjack shows, a vendor fair and Century Farm recognition and Senior awards ceremonies planned. ATV and motorcycle barrel races are slated as grandstand entertainment.
• Friday (Kids Day) — Fair competitions include mini-doughnut, ice cream and pizza eating contests, dairy demonstrations; and various vehicle races in the grandstand. Ventriloquist and magician shows are planned in the afternoon.
• Saturday (Family Day) — A program honoring veterans begins 4 p.m. on the free stage. Audiences also may watch a kids pedal pull, a hypnotist’s act and the Amazing Hoopsters Light Show. Compact car races begin 7 p.m. Saturday.
• Sunday — A worship service is planned on the entertainment stage. The Reptile and Amphibian Discovery Zoo will present a 1:30 p.m. show. Seven classes of vehicles will compete during in demolition derbies starting at 2 p.m. in the grandstand.
For more information about fair activities, go to: blueearthcountyfair.org.
Lineup announced for Rock Bend
Malamanya, a group that plays rhythms and melodies from the Caribbean and Latin America, and The Penny Peaches, a sister duo from Duluth, are among the performers slated for the 31st Rock Bend Folk Festival Sept. 10-11 in St. Peter.
Longtime local favorites, The Divers and City Mouse, are the first two acts scheduled on the main stage Sept. 10. Other musicians on the park’s pavilion stage that day include Wisconsin-based singer-songwriter Jeffrey Foucault, multi-instrumentalist David Bromberg and Minnesota songwriter Annie Mack. Erik Koskinen and his band will play a blend of American folk, country, rock-n-roll and blues. Stage performances conclude with an evening show by Chicago-blues-style musicians Harrison Street Band.
Sept. 10 performances slated on the northwest side of the park include blues by Nikki Matteson and Rich Rue and a show by EZ Jazz. Bands named The Wildflowers and Squeedunk also are to play. Pete Bloedel — a guitar-picking, chainsaw-juggling, theater professor — will entertain audiences at 3 p.m. from Joyce’s North Grove Stage. Malamanya’s set follows at 5 p.m.
North Grove Stage’s slate of entertainment Sept. 11 includes Celtic musicians Dick Hensold and Patsy O’Brien, The Penny Peaches, Winona musician Mike Munson and local musician Nate Boots.
The Pavilion Stage’s performer schedule for Sept. 11 begins at noon with the local band Captain Gravitone. The Minnesota duo, Land At Last, and Turn Turn Turn, an Americana band based in Minnesota, and NPR Tiny Desk Contest winner Barbaro also play Sept. 11. A second show by Malamanya will close out the festival’s main stage shows.
Audience members may bring coolers and food to event at Minnesota Square Park, along with lawn chairs; however, they should leave their dogs at home, according to the festival’s website: rockbend.org.
Produce, meat distribution today
A Fare for All produce and meat distribution event is scheduled 3:30-5:30 p.m. today at its host site, Hosanna Lutheran Church, 105 Hosanna Drive.
The bulk food program is designed to save local individuals and families money on fresh produce and frozen meats.
There are no income limits for Fare for All participants.
The Food Group nonprofit runs the Fare for All program by buying the produce and meat in bulk from wholesalers. Volunteers then package the foods for people to buy at monthly locations around the state.
Food packages range in price from $10 to $30, according to Fare for All. Each month has different “hot buy” items included in the packages.
Upcoming 2022 distribution days are planned Aug. 22, Sept. 19, Oct. 24, Nov. 21 and Dec. 19.
