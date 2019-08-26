The Free Press
Blues icons are slated to play in Mankato Thursday.
Buddy Guy and Kenny Wayne Shepherd will be on stage at the outdoor Vetter Stone Amphitheater.
Advance tickets may be purchased at Mankato Civic Center box office. Prices start at $45.
Guy’s latest album “The Blues Is Alive and Well” is the 82-year-old legendary blues artist’s 18th solo album.
Shepherd is a Louisiana-born blues guitarist with a successful recording career that began more than 20 years ago when he was 16 years old.
For more information, go to: www.mankatociviccenter.com/vetter-stone-amphitheater.
Good Neighbor kicks off at Night to Unite
The Greater Mankato Good Neighbor Project will be introduced at Mankato’s Night to Unite parties Tuesday.
VINE Faith in Action, in conjunction with a team representing community organizations and nonprofits, is launching the project to end social isolation.
Committee members have created a list of easy-to-do outreach activities that project participants may use.
Mankato Public Safety will be handing out Good Neighbor Project flyers that will be filled with suggestions such as welcoming new neighbors, sharing skills, creating a neighborhood directory, helping with chores and picking up after pets.
Farm Toy Show slated for weekend
Several replicas of farm places will be displayed during New Ulm’s annual Farm Toy Show is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at New Ulm Civic Center, 1212 N. Franklin.
The toy show has been scheduled on Labor Day weekends for the past 34 years.
About 100 vendors will be on hand selling toy cars and trucks and other miniature vehicles.
Admission is $3 for ages 10 and older.
Food and beverage may be purchased at the civic center.
Presentation examines hospice care
VINE Faith in Action is hosting the presentation “Taking a Fresh Look at Hospice Care” 2:30–3:30 pm Tuesday at the VINE Adult Community Center.
Laurie Jensen with Ecumen Hospice and VINE staff will provide an overview of the basics of hospice and examines common misconceptions about hospice care. The presentation is designed for anyone who needs more education on hospice, including Medicare admission criteria for hospice services, and when to refer someone to hospice. There will also be testimonies from families who have experienced hospice care.
The event is free for VINE members and open to the public for $5. For more information or to register visit www.vinevolunteers.com or call (507) 387-1666.
Manufactured home taxes due
Blue Earth County Property and Environmental Resources Department announced the payment due date for the first half of taxes on manufactured homes.
Penalties apply for property owners who don’t make the first-half payment by Sept. 3. Mailed payments postmarked after the due date also are subject to penalties.
■ Payments may be sent to Blue Earth County Property and Environmental Resources, P.O. Box 3567, Mankato, MN 56002-3567.
■ Taxpayers may visit Property and Environmental Resources between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. The office is on first floor of the Historic Courthouse, 204 S. Fifth St.
■ Payments by credit card or eCheck may be made on the county’s website: www.blueearthcountymn.gov.
■ Drop boxes are at Blue Earth County Historic Courthouse, 204 S. Fifth St., outside the Fourth Street entrance; at downtown Hy-Vee, 410 S. Riverfront Drive, and at Cub Foods, 1800 Madison Ave.
■ MinnStar Bank in Lake Crystal and St. Clair State Bank will accept current year tax payments from residents of Blue Earth County. Payees should bring their tax statements along if they plan to pay at a bank.
Second-half taxes are due by Nov. 15.
