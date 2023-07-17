The Free Press
The Business on Belgrade Association announces the band lineup for its 2023 Blues on Belgrade July 29.
The free music festival is slated 2-11 p.m. on the 200 block of Belgrade Avenue in North Mankato.
Featured performers are:
• 2-3 p.m., The Good Time Gals.
• 3:30-4:30 p.m., City Mouse.
• 5-6 p.m., Mike Munson and Mikkel Beckman.
• 6:30-7:30 p.m., Molly Maher and Her Disbelievers.
• 8-9 p.m., Lightnin’ Malcom.
• 9:30-11:00: Sugaray Rayford.
Several food and craft vendors will have booths at the family-friendly event.
For festival details, visit: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100054284959304.
Club offers tours of Waseca gardens
Waseca Garden Club members are sponsoring tours Saturday as part of their continuing effort to promote interest in their hobby.
The free tours are in Waseca.
Each garden on the tour reflects the property owners’ personality, interests and ability to address landscaping challenges. Homeowners will be on hand to field questions from visitors to their gardens.
Addresses for tours are:
• Waseca County Historical Society’s 1868 Bailey-Lewer House, 315 N.E. Second Ave.
• Ralph and Audrey Keyes’ home at 1321 S.E. Seventh St.
• Mike and Jane Mulcahey’s home at 8109 360th Ave.
• Vicki and Dennis Neidt’s home, 1216 S.E. Seventh St.
• Nancy Walters’ Homestead home goods and vintage shop, 917 N. State St.
Enara program briefing on walk
Mankato Clinic is partnering with a personal weight-loss program to sponsor a 2-mile walk along the Red Jacket Trail 6 p.m. Thursday.
The walk will begin outdoors near Mankato YMCA, 1401 S. Riverfront Drive.
Participants will be provided with information about the Enara Health program’s methods of teaching about healthy lifestyles.
There is no admission fee; however, registration is required.
To register for this event, visit: forms.gle/van19QbrHkZ2gwaRA.
Historian to discuss bank raid
Blue Earth County Library system will host two free programs about a 1876 failed robbery by the James-Younger Gang.
Historical reenactor Arn Kind will present “The Great Northfield Bank Raid: Minnesotans Foil the James-Younger Gang” 3 p.m. Thursday at Mapleton Public Library and 1 p.m. July 25 at Lake Crystal Public Library.
Kind, a teacher with more than 40 years of experience, will be in costume while he offers an interactive look at the notorious gang’s ill-fated attempt to rob the First National Bank in Northfield.
Commercial driver training slated
TDT Safety Training, rural Mankato, is offering an in-person opportunity for people interested in learning how to drive commercial vehicles.
Entry-level courses will take place 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. July 24 and 25 at North Mankato Fire Station 2, Howard Drive.
The program includes hands-on experience with a Class A truck and a simulated roadside inspection by a commercial vehicle enforcement trooper from the State Patrol.
A Towards Zero Death roll car and several other pieces of TZD’s educational outreach equipment will be displayed during the program in an effort to show students the effects of driving while “buzzed” or drowsy.
Classroom instruction is necessary to obtain a commercial driver’s license in Minnesota.
Students must have a current and valid regular Minnesota driver’s license or the equivalent from a surrounding state.
To register or for more information, visit: www.tdtsafetytraining.com.
