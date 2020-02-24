North Mankato Taylor Library’s annual Edible Book Festival may be viewed 1-3 p.m. Saturday, at 1001 Belgrade Ave.
Attendees may vote for their favorite literature-themed food creation in the festival People’s Choice Award contest as well as sample some of the edible entries.
Contest entry forms are available at the library and must be completed and returned to library staff by Thursday.
For more information, call 345-5120.
Pan African conference slated
A conference Thursday and Friday at Minnesota State University is designed to develop leadership skills for black college students/young adults and provide opportunities for academic scholars, professionals and community members to discuss issues that affect descendants of Africa on a local, national and international level.
The 44th Dr. Michael T. Fagin Annual Pan African Conference will focus on the theme “Understanding Voters’ Rights Through Voters’ Education.”
Participants will explore the implications of voter turnout, buy-in, and support of elected officials, laws and policies for all levels of government.
Activities are planned in the ballroom area of Centennial Student Union and begin with a screening of “Eye on the Prize” followed by a panel discussion.
The keynote speaker is 2018 Chicago mayoral candidate Ja’Mal Green.
For more information about scholarships to attend the conference, send an email to: kenneth.reid@mnsu.edu.
Benefit aids association
North Mankato’s newly formed Connecting Commerce Business Association is sponsoring a benefit for North Mankato Firefighters Relief Association.
Participants may purchase chances to win prizes at various businesses on Commerce Drive.
The fundraiser will conclude with an announcement of winners noon Saturday at North Mankato Fire Department Station 2, 1825 Howard Drive.
Women’s stories to be shared
Stories of notable Brown County women will be told during a dinner program 6 p.m. March 24 at the New Ulm Country Club.
The program will focus on Rosa Penning Schnobrich, founder of Schnobrich’s Meat Market; Ida Stork Ozias, a leader in World War I charity work and recipient of the German Red Cross; Marit Toftelien, a holistic healer from Hanska who relied upon her book of potions; Sister Nola Weiner, an administrator at the Loretto Hospital during construction of the 100-bed hospital; Raleigh Good, an owner and operator of a women’s clothing store in New Ulm; and Dr. Mary Ranson Strickler, who practiced in the Sleepy Eye area in the early 1900s.
Tickets must be purchased in advance and are available at New Ulm Chamber of Commerce and Brown County Museum, 2 North Broadway, New Ulm.
For more information, call the BCHS at 233-2620 or go to: browncountyhistorymn.org.
Celebration highlights suffrage
Registration is open for this year’s Women Celebrating Women event 5:30 p.m. March 31 in C. Charles Jackson Campus Center, Gustavus Adolphus College, St. Peter.
“Valiant Women of the Vote” is the 2020 theme for the event.
A local woman’s achievements will be highlighted during the celebration sponsored by St. Peter Area Women Celebrating Women.
The deadline to register is March 19. Registrations are accepted by calling 934-3048, Ext. 1, and by going online at: www.stpetercommunityedonline.com, or by stopping by the Community and Family Education office, Suite 207, St. Peter Community Center.
