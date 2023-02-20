Wedding professionals will be available to offer advice for engaged couples during an expo 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday in the Grand Hall at Mayo Clinic Health Systems Event Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza.
More than 50 vendor booths will be manned during the Mankato Bridal Show, the largest biannual bridal show in southern Minnesota.
The free event will feature live music by the Penny Peaches.
Parking is available in downtown parking ramps on Hickory and Walnut streets. Handicapped parking is available in designated areas.
For more information, go to: mankatobridalshow.com
Pork Congress starts today
The Minnesota Pork Congress is slated today through Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health Systems Event Center.
Features include annual meetings and an awards ceremony this evening in the center’s reception hall.
The Pork Congress’ swine-specific tradeshow and education event Tuesday and Wednesday will feature a variety of exhibitors, seminars and social activities designed exclusively for pig farmers and pork industry stakeholders.
Seminar topics include the workforce shortages, sustainability and invasive wild pigs.
Tickets cost $15 at the door.
To register or for more information, go to: www.mnporkcongress.com.
Conference to focus on refugees
“Unseen Passages: Refugees and the Collective Fight for Vitality” is the title for the 28th Building Bridges Conference 9:30 a.m. March 4 at Gustavus Adolphus College.
The conference will focus on refugees and asylum seekers and the hardships they face, such as discrimination and dismissal and mental health.
Organizers want the event to bring to the forefront the importance of advocacy for refugees and asylum seekers and the importance of policy and action.
Building Bridges is a student organization that focuses on educating and informing community members on issues relating to social justice, diversity, equity and inclusion. Building Bridges members work to not only educate and bring awareness, but also to give attendees the tools to be active and engaged in social justice issues.
There is no admission fee; tickets for a luncheon cost $7 and are available at: gustavustickets.universitytickets.com/w/default.aspx.
