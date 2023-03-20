City officials are accepting feedback on playground designs and features for a neighborhood park on Mankato’s south side.
An open house to discuss improvements for Buscher Park, 409 Ledlie Lane, is slated 4-6 p.m. Thursday.
The informal, in-person event is planned at Rosa Parks Elementary School, 1001 Heron Drive.
Aging playground equipment in Buscher Park is scheduled for replacement in 2024. Other work planned for the park includes the addition of concrete curbing, a retaining wall and drainage. The cost for the proposed work is estimated at $350,000.
The project was identified in Mankato’s Community Investment Plan as part of the parks capital replacement fund.
For more information, call 387-8600.
Arbor Day art contest announced
Entries are being accepted for Mankato annual Arbor Day Poster Contest. This year’s theme is “Plant Trees Today for a Better Tomorrow.”
The contest is open to children in grades K-5. Each contestant is allowed one entry.
Submissions must be original artworks on paper sized 8-by-11 inches or 11-by-17 inches. The name of the theme should be included in writing on submitted posters.
All types of art mediums may be used to create the posters.
First-, second- and third-place winners will be selected from three grade categories: kindergarten and first grade; second and third grades; and fourth and fifth grades.
A tree will be planted in recognition of the first-place winners. The top nine posters will be shared on the city’s social media pages and website and featured in an upcoming online newsletter.
Entries are due by 11:59 p.m. April 11 and may be emailed to: communications@mankatomn.gov or mailed to or dropped off at:
The following information should be included on the back of each entry: the artist’s name, grade level and contact information for a parent or guardian. If the poster is part of classroom project, contact information for the classroom’s teacher is required.
For more information, call 387-8600.
Conservation group plans banquet
Outdoor enthusiasts and conservationists may attend Minnesota Pheasants Inc.’s 37th anniversary celebration Friday evening at Kato Ballroom, 200 Chestnut St.
Minnesota Pheasants, along with its partner organizations, has worked to acquire or restore more than 5,000 acres of habitat in the Blue Earth County area. Current projects include adding 500 acres of new habit and improvements to about 680 acres of existing habitat.
Proceeds from an auction during the fundraiser at the event will be used for local conservation efforts.
Supporters are eligible for complimentary banquet tickets. Tickets are limited and will not be available at the door. Appetizers will be served at 5:15 p.m. and a 7 p.m. dinner will be served.
To check on the availability of tickets, call 507-479-1232 or email a request to: contact@mnpheasants.com.
