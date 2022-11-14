The Free Press
Mankato Paddling and Outings Club’s first winter program of this season will feature Minneopa Naturalist Scott Kudelka. The public may attend the presentation slated at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Belgrade Avenue United Methodist Church.
Kudelka will reflect on his time as a Minneopa naturalist during his program “Looking Back at 11 Amazing Years as the Minneopa Area Naturalist.”
There is no admission fee.
Free kids books available at festival
Families with children may enjoy activities at Greater Mankato Area United Way’s annual Reading Festival scheduled 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Mankato Family YMCA Blue Gym.
There is no admission fee to the promotion of literacy and celebration of reading. Capstone is sponsoring the event in partnership with more than 20 local organizations.
This year’s event is themed “Dive into Reading.”
Participating children will receive free Capstone books. The festival’s activities and craft stations are designed for pre-K through third graders. Literacy information will be available to parents who attend the event.
The Reading Festival is an initiative of United Way’s Books for Kids program. Last year, Books for Kids distributed nearly 30,000 Capstone books to children in Greater Mankato Area United Way’s service area of Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca counties.
Childrens gifts collected this week
Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week begins today. The program distributes donations of small gifts to children in several countries.
The program is offered through the international relief charity Samaritan’s Purse.
Area drop-off dates and locations are:
Mankato — Hilltop United Methodist Church, 108 S. Manitou Drive: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. today through Friday; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday; noon to 4 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 21.
Arlington — Peace Lutheran Church, 514 Freedom Drive: 6-8 p.m. today; 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 9-11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday; and 8-10 a.m. Nov. 21.
Blue Earth — Cornerstone Free Church, 105 S. Grove St.: 8 a.m. to noon today; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday; noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday; 2-6 p.m. Thursday; 4-8 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to noon Saturday; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday and 7-9 a.m. Nov. 21.
Cleveland — Cleveland Church of Christ, 900 State Highway 99: 4-6 p.m. today through Friday; noon to 2 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday and 8-10 a.m. Nov. 21.
New Ulm — First United Methodist, 1 N. Broadway St.: 4-6 p.m. today through Friday; 10 a.m. to noon Saturday; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday and 8-10 a.m. Nov. 21.
Waseca — St. Paul Lutheran Church, 314 N.E. Fourth Ave.: 5-7 p.m. today through Friday; 9-11 a.m. Saturday; noon to 2 p.m. Sunday and 8-10 a.m. Nov. 21.
For more information about Operation Christmas Child, including how to prepare gift donations for shipping, go to: www.samaritanspurse.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.