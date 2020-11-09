The Free Press
The Mankato Area Veterans Memorial Board made a decision to host one formal observance on Veterans Day instead of several at various locations because of COVID-19 concerns.
A ceremony to honor military veterans is 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Veterans Memorial Place, near the intersection of Second and Mulberry streets.
Capt. Jason Lee, of the Mankato U.S. Army recruiting office, is the keynote speaker.
The Boy in Blue Civil War Veterans’ Memorial organization will host a brief Veterans Day ceremony 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Boy in Blue Civil War Veterans Memorial in Mankato’s historic Lincoln Park.
The ceremony is open to the public.
Historian and educator Arn Kind will discuss the role played by Minnesota troops in the American Civil War. The “Gettysburg Address,” will be recited by Lincoln historian Bryce Stenzel.
Members of the New Ulm Battery will be in attendance, along with bugler Joe Hoffmann, who will play taps at the conclusion of the program.
Members of the public who attend the outdoor ceremony should wear face masks and practice social distancing.
Forum to focus on clean energy
An online forum 9 a.m. Friday will feature a discussion by state Sen. Nick Frentz about clean energy prospects in the 2021 Minnesota Legislature.
The forum is sponsored by Southcentral Minnesota Clean Energy Council.
Frentz is the assistant minority leader in the Minnesota Senate and chair of the Senate DFL Clean Energy and Climate Change Caucus.
Southcentral Minnesota Clean Energy Council events are free and open to the public.
To join the online forum, go to: socrates.zoom.us/j/94188019592?pwd=OURUSHdSY2ovS2lVU1hGSW9IeTJiZz09 and use the meeting ID 941 8801 9592 and the passcode 193061.
Program examines art of remembering
Brown County Historical Society is offering a new three-part series that examines artistic forms of interpreting the past.
The “Art of Remembering, Images of the U. S. Dakota War of 1862” may be viewed online at BSCHS’s website: browncountyhistorymn.org.
The series’ segments include examination of the Chief Sleepy Eye Statue, The Milford Monument and the The Defense of New Ulm painting.
This program was originally produced for the 2012 commemoration of the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Dakota War of 1862.
For more information on the exhibit, call BCHS at 233-2620.
Some property taxes due Nov. 16
Blue Earth County Property and Environmental Resources Department reminds all manufactured homes and agricultural classed property owners that the second half of property taxes are due Nov. 16.
To avoid penalties, taxpayers should submit payments on or before the due date.
Mailed payments must be postmarked Nov. 16 or earlier. Payments may be mailed to: Blue Earth County Property and Environmental Resources, P.O. Box 3567, Mankato, MN 56002-3567.
In-person payments may be brought to the Property and Environmental Resources office located on the Second floor of the Government Center, 410 S. Fifth St., Mankato.
Office hours this week are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
Drop boxes are at the Blue Earth County Government Center; downtown Hy-Vee, 410 S. Riverfront Drive; and Cub Foods, 1800 Madison Ave.
Current year tax payments can be made during banking hours at MinnStar Bank in Lake Crystal and St. Clair State Bank. Tax statements should be brought into locations to confirm correct tax amounts.
Taxpayers making online payments by credit card or eCheck will be charged transaction fees.
For more information, call 304-4251 or go to: www.blueearthcountymn.gov.
