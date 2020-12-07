The Free Press
Holiday tours of the historic Hubbard House will be offered online this season.
The presentation premieres 7 p.m. Thursday and will be available to watch through Dec. 19.
Tickets are $10 per household.
For more information, call 345-5566 or email a request to: Research@blueearthcountyhistory.com.
Coin drop-off aids food shelves
A local credit union is collecting loose change for emergency food banks.
People wondering what to do with their pennies, nickels, dimes and quarters in these days of touch-free payments for purchases can donate to Coins for a Cause by dropping them off at Affinity Plus Credit Union’s drive-thru at 1600 Madison Ave.
The fundraiser begins today.
Change also is being collected at Affinity’s lobby today through Thursday during banking hours.
Affinity Plus is matching statewide donations to the campaign, up to $25,000.
Virtual Music on the Hill slated
Mankato Symphony Orchestra’s December lineup of virtual performances includes music by Beethoven 4:15 p.m. Sunday.
“The Archduke” is the second concert in MSO’s Music on the Hill series this season.
Concert highlights include solos by violinist Peter McGuire, pianist Timothy Lovelace and cellist Richard Belcher.
To view the concert, go to: MankatoSymphony.com.
Concert features Celtic songs
Celtic yuletide songs will be performed by Laura MacKenzie during a virtual concert 2 p.m. Thursday.
The free concert will feature holiday favorites, many with Celtic origins, arranged with traditional Irish and Scottish music and presented on wooden flutes, whistles, a concertina, several types of bagpipes and gemshorn, with voice accompaniment.
To view the concert Thursday, go to: youtu.be/16EcO--71us.
