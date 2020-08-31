Centenary United Methodist Church's Social Justice Theatre is sponsoring a screening of an original documentary about the life of George Floyd.
The film will be shown outdoors 8 p.m. Tuesday in the church's back parking lot at the corner of Second and Cherry streets, downtown Mankato.
Reservations are requested for "A Breath for George" and may be made by emailing: centenarysjt@gmail.com.
There is no admission fee.
Attendees should bring lawn chairs, wear face masks and be prepared to respect social distancing guidelines.
The original documentary was created by Minneapolis-based New Dawn Theatre Company in response to George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers May 25.
Centenary Social Justice Theatre is a ministry with the goal of doing productions with themes of equality, compassion and justice.
Leaders needed
for fitness classes
Class leaders are needed for Stay Active and Independent for Life classes held in North Mankato.
Volunteers would lead participants, ages 55 and older, in fitness classes designed to develop strength and balance. The classes are sponsored by Catholic Charities of Southern MN’s Active Aging Programs.
Training for leaders is slated 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept 24. Volunteer registration is due Sept. 18.
Classes consist of a warm-up, aerobics, balance, strength, stretching and an educational component. All equipment will be provided.
Year-round classes meet 9 a.m. Monday and Thursday, beginning Oct. 5, at Messiah Lutheran Church, 1706 Lee Blvd., North Mankato.
Attendees should park in the Lor Ray Drive parking lot and enter through the door by the office. Class will be held in the Gathering Room. All equipment will be provided.
To sign up to volunteer or to register for the program, call 458-9687 or send an email to: mcassem@ccsomn.org.
Volunteers sought to
help pick up litter
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is seeking volunteers to help clean litter from ditches.
Volunteers are asked to commit to the program for at least two years and pick up trash on both sides of the roadway a minimum of twice a year. The average length of an adopted roadway is two miles.
MnDOT provides volunteers with safety training, including new COVID-19 guidelines, as well as trash bags and safety vests. The agency also picks up the filled bags of litter and posts signs along the adopted segments of roads with the names of the volunteer groups.
MnDOT is celebrating its Adopt a Highway program’s 30th anniversary.
For more information about the program, visit www.mndot.gov/adopt/.
