Night to Unite block parties are planned 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday in several Mankato and North Mankato locations.
The gatherings offer attendees opportunities to connect with neighbors and city staff in an effort to keep their neighborhoods safe.
Night to Unite’s mission is to build community, celebrate and strengthen neighborhood partnerships, to strengthen city and public safety relationships with the community, and to raise awareness of crime and drug prevention efforts.
For more information about block parties in Mankato call 387-8600 and about North Mankato’s block parties call 625-4141.
Living Earth Center’s director to speak
The executive director of Living Earth Center will discuss community growing spaces noon Friday at First Presbyterian Church, 220 E. Hickory St.
Laura Peterson’s presentation is part of the church’s First Friday’s speaker series. There is no admission fee.
Peterson’s nonprofit oversees one of the largest community gardens in southern Minnesota and manages the Blue Earth County Community Farm. Living Earth Center’s mission is to unite people of all traditions to cultivate common ground via education and community agriculture.
Her presentation will focus on how to support community growing spaces. She also will discuss Living Earth Center’s Community Food Connection program and how it confronts food insecurity.
Salvation Army plans back-to-school event
Free backpacks, sneakers and other clothing will be available Aug. 10 to eligible K-12 students who live in Blue Earth County and North Mankato.
The Salvation Army Back-to-School Community Fair is 1-4 p.m. in the Salvation Army parking lot, 700 S. Riverfront Drive.
Families must register in person on the day of the event. To register children to receive the free items, parents/guardians must show a government-issued ID as well as proof of government assistance, such as an EBT or UCare card. They also need to provide information about their children, such as names and birthdates and which school the child will be attending.
Eligible children will be given store vouchers for clothing, haircuts, hotdogs and snow cones.
This event was made possible in part by funds from Compeer Financial. Participating businesses and agencies include Northside Hair Co., SMRLS, Families First of MN, Blue Earth County Library, Crisis Nursery, Tri-Valley Opportunity Council, SMILES Center for Independent Living and the Juneteenth Foundation.
