An annual leaf-vacuuming service is underway in Mankato neighborhoods. The free service will continue into November.
Residents with leaves to be removed from lawns should rake them into windrows along street curbs. They should be free of brush, sticks and branches.
Leaves should not be raked into piles or left at the junctions of corner lots.
Vacuuming is planned for the day after a neighborhood’s scheduled recycling/garbage pickup day. Residents should avoid parking vehicles on streets on days when vacuuming is slated.
Webinar explores election topics
Possible scenarios for Nov. 3 will be discussed during a free webinar 6-7 p.m. Tuesday hosted by Minnesota State University.
“Election Day 2020: What Can You Expect?” speakers are Kevin Parsneau, professor of political science, and Fred Slocum, professor and director of MSU’s Department of Government’s political science program.
Discussions will focus on the electoral college and the popular vote, the role of states in determining election laws and the role of the Supreme Court in elections. The speakers will provide clarification about the winner of the presidential race may not be known until after Nov. 3.
The webinar was organized by MSU Library Services, with participation from several campus organizations and St. Peter Area League of Women Voters.
To register to attend, go to: minnstate.zoom.us/j/91873622191.
For more information, call Monika Antonelli, professor and outreach librarian, at 389-2507 or send an email to: monika.antonelli@mnsu.edu.
Rural diversity summit set
A virtual conference Nov. 16-17 is available to people who want to expand their knowledge and understanding of diversity, equity and inclusion throughout rural Minnesota.
The 2020 Rural Minnesota Equity Summit features keynote speakers Bukata Hayes and Stacy Wells, the co-founders of Love and Struggle, a consulting company that works with organizations and communities on issues of race, inclusion and equity.
Hayes and Wells will discuss WRITE on RACE, a two-year curriculum and process designed to raise community awareness of racism.
Conference partners University of Minnesota Extension and Greater Mankato Diversity Council are being supported by Bush Foundation, Mankato Area Foundation, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Foundation and Region Nine Development Commission.
The registration fee is $50. To register, call St. Peter Community and Family Education at 934-3048, Ext. 1, or go to: stpeter.epaytrak.com.
United Way seeks board members
Greater Mankato Area United Way is now accepting board of director applications for its next term.
The new terms begins in February.
Applications are due by 5 p.m. Nov. 25 and may be sent to Laura Murray, communications and marketing director, at: LauraM@mankatounitedway.org.
Greater Mankato Area United Way is a nonprofit focused on keeping the region balanced through basic needs, health and education. United Way serves more than 51,000 people annually throughout its service area of Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca counties.
Application forms may be found at: MankatoUnitedWay.org/board.
