Photographers of all ages and skill levels are invited to submit entries for the City of Mankato’s 2023 contest.
Winning photo entries will be featured in the city’s printed calendar and as part of various communication pieces.
The contest’s theme is “Favorite Places and Spaces in Mankato.”
Photos may feature scenery, events, parks, trails or a good spot to relax within Mankato’s city limits. Participants may submit up to 10 images.
Release forms are required for photos featuring recognizable people.
For more information, including contest rules and how to submit photos, visit the city’s photo contest webpage or call 387-8600. Aug. 25 is the deadline to submit photos to: www.mankatomn.gov.
Diversity Council requests input
The Greater Mankato Diversity Council is seeking input from the public for its new strategic plan.
Ideas regarding how the nonprofit can best serve the area communities may submitted to an online survey at:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSezqOYaaphDmJuVlsx4v4teH4GNlJsyFY0kzgs4UU6ohSrD0Q/viewform?pli=1.
The deadline to participate has been extended to Aug. 2.
The council’s purpose is to create an inclusive and welcoming community through diversity education and community events.
Its promotions include workshops, business training and multicultural events.
Park open house set Tuesday
Self-guided tours of improvements at Thomas Park are slated 3-6 p.m. Tuesday during a reopening celebration.
Participants will be able to check out the new turf, lighting, batting cages and dugouts at the park’s softball field. Park amenities include a concessions building that includes restrooms.
A 3 p.m. program is planned. Staff will be on hand to answer questions.
Attendees may park in lot in front of Mankato East High School, 2600 Hoffman Road, as well as in a lot next to the ballfields.
Strength tests offered to older adults
Free strength assessments will be provided to older adults between 10 a.m. and noon Friday at VINE Adult Community Center, 421 E. Hickory St.
Mankato Clinic physical therapists and VINE’s certified personal trainers will conduct a series of strength tests with participants. Testing should take about 15 minutes to complete and include a review of each participant’s exercise routine.
After the tests, participants will be given recommendations and be able to ask questions.
Registration is encouraged and may be made online at: vinevolunteers.org or by calling 387-1666.
