Mankato’s Community Emergency Response Team is seeking volunteers to take active roles during emergency situations.
CERT volunteers received training in how to help others in their neighborhood and community. Volunteers also provide assistance at large city events, such as concerts at Riverfront Park.
Training sessions are scheduled 6-10 p.m. Sept. 17 and 24; and Oct. 1, 8 and 15 at the public safety center, 710 S. Front St. Sessions include 20 hours of classroom and hands-on training.
Applications are due Sept. 14 and are available online at: www.mankatomn.gov/government/service-areas/public-safety/community-emergency-response-team and at the public safety center.
The application process includes a background check.
For more information, call 387-8735.
U.S.-Dakota War commemoration planned
Brown County Historical Society and New Ulm Public Library’s 2019 U.S.-Dakota War commemoration starts Wednesday with a presentation about the corrupt government system that led to fighting between frontier soldiers and native Americans in 1862.
Minnesotan historian Colin Mustful’s noon lecture “A Welcome Tragedy: Factors Leading to the U. S.-Dakota Conflict of 1862” is scheduled at the library.
Commemoration events continue noon Thursday in the Brown County Museum Annex Meeting Room. Grady Renville’s presentation “The History of the Gabriel Renville Family” is a discussion of the family and its connection to war.
Author Phyllis Cole-Dai’s book discussion “Beneath the Same Stars” begins noon Friday in the museum annex meeting room. Cole-Dai’s novel is set during the U. S.-Dakota War and is an exploration of the relationship between a Dakota warrior and captives Sarah Wakefield and her children.
Adults may participate in a 2 p.m. walking tour of downtown New Ulm war site. The tour leaves from the annex building.
The commemoration activities concludes Sunday with guided tours of the pioneer section of the New Ulm City Cemetery. The first tour is 2 p.m. Attendees will meet near the cemetery maintenance building on Cemetery Avenue.
The historic Kiesling House will open its doors 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for tours. There is a fee for tours.
All other presentations and tours are free. For more information, call 233-2620.
Initiative seeks North Mankato stories
Life stories and memories from people who grew up in North Mankato are being collected during an initiative to preserve the town’s history.
The story gathering initiative is planned in conjunction with the 120th anniversary of North Mankato’s founding.
Contributors may submit stories electronically at:
www.northmankato.com/citynorthmankato/share-your-story.
Printed submissions also may be mailed to: City of North Mankato, 1001 Belgrade Ave., North Mankato, MN 56003.
