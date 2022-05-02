The Free Press
The 20th anniversary of St. Peter’s library and a connected community center will be celebrated 4-7 p.m. Friday at 600 S. Fifth St.
In 1998, the downtown library was lost to a tornado. Throughout the following four years, books and materials were checked out from two FEMA trailers that served as a temporary library.
The city’s new library opened in 2002 at a location that’s more convenient for most patrons. It has many windows that allow in natural light, an aquarium, small fireplace, meeting rooms and space for story hours.
Indoors and outdoors activities are slated Friday. Recreational activities are planned in the community center’s gym and games such as pickleball will be played outdoors, depending on the weather.
Musical entertainment will be performed inside the community center, in the senior center room, as well as outdoors on the patio area of the center.
Local Day of Prayer observance set
Resurrection Lutheran Church, 1735 E. Main St., is resuming its National Day of Prayer observance with a community worship noon Friday. People of all faiths are invited to join in prayer during the 45-minute observance.
Participants will join in reciting the pledge of allegiance and in singing the national anthem and hymns. Prayers will be offered for the government, for members of the military, for the media, for businesses and for families.
National Day of Prayer is an observance, designated by the U.S. Congress, that asks people “to turn to God in prayer and meditation.”
President Harry S. Truman proclaimed the first National Day of Prayer to be observed on July 4, 1952. The observance later was moved to the first Thursday in May by President Ronald Reagan.
For more information on National Day of Prayer visit: nationaldayofprayer.org.
Historical microfilm available for research
Minnesota State University Library Services has acquired 97 reels of historical microfilm that can be used to support research by students and provide a more detailed local history for the public, genealogists and historians.
The reels, acquired through a Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Grant, are housed in the microfilm collection of MSU’s Marilyn J. Lass Center for Minnesota Studies.
Researchers now have access to microfilmed Mankato Weekly Free Press newspaper issues published between 1879 and 1923; eight reels of the Mankato Post, a German language newspaper, including issues published between 1887 and 1918; and six reels of the North Mankato Review newspaper, with issues from 1921-1923 and 1935-1947.
Among other publications in the collection are Mankato’s American Legion Lorentz Post 11 newsletters from 1933-1972 and issues from 1940-1950 of Mankato High School’s student newspaper; and Kato Engineering Company from 1956-1960.
For more information about accessing the reels, contact Heidi Southworth, associate professor and digital initiatives librarian, at 389-5066 or email a request to: heidi.southworth@mnsu.edu.
