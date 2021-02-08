The Free Press
Living Earth Center is accepting registrations for use of its garden plots during the 2021 growing season.
Registration is necessary for both returning and new gardeners who want to reserve space within the 2-acre organic community garden on the campus of School Sisters of Notre Dame Good Counsel.
The registration fee covers the cost of water and compost. Garden tools are available for use in the 10-foot by 10-foot plots. Costs are administered on a sliding scale and scholarships are available.
Wheelchair-accessible garden beds are available upon request.
Each gardener is asked to volunteer at least four hours per season toward the community garden. Volunteer service examples include helping other gardeners weed or water, organizing or participating in events, or weeding, watering and harvesting produce dedicated for delivery to local shelters.
Registration forms may be found at: livingearthcentermn.org/community-garden.
For more information, contact Laura Peterson, director of Living Earth Center, at: lpeterson@ssndcp.org or call 389-4272.
Spirit of Youth nominations open
Mankato Area Public Schools Community Education and Recreation Department’s advisory council is seeking to recognize and thank residents who’ve stepped up during the pandemic by inspiring new ways of learning and engagement with others.
Spirit Of Youth Award nominations will be accepted through March 8. This year’s theme is “Honoring Youth Development Heroes in Unprecedented Times.”
Each nomination should include a narrative description of the candidate and specific details of what sets a nominee apart from others when it comes to creating a standard and impacting legacy.
A virtual awards ceremony is slated May 26.
Throughout the month of May, award winners will be featured in print, digital and social media platforms supported by Mankato Area Public Schools.
Spirit of Youth 2021 nomination forms may be found at Mankato Area Public Schools Community Education and Recreation Department’s website at: www.mankatocer.com. To request a form in an alternate format, call Melanie Schmidt at 507-207-3044 or send an email to: mschmi3@isd77.org.
Carbon-free efforts to be discussed
Southcentral Minnesota Clean Energy Council’s next virtual forum 9 a.m. Friday will feature discussions of how Minnesota’s businesses are helping the state become carbon free.
The forum’s presenter is Virginia Rutter, manager of community relations, with Clean Energy Economy MN.
Founded in 2016, CEEM is a nonprofit that provides the business voice for energy efficiency and clean energy in Minnesota.
To join the forum, log on to Zoom: Meeting ID: 912 0822 5435 and passcode: 729947 or go to the link: socrates.zoom.us/j/91208225435?pwd=K21QcUR6d2w5Z2dyaklUcXIrNDNqQT09.
There is no registration fee.
